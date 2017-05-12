Mamata's 'Appeasement Policies' to be Discussed at VHP Meet

Kolkata: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced the start of its central margdarshak mandal in Haridwar from May 31. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘appeasement politics’ and Triple Talaq issue will be the core topics of discussion during the three-day event, which ends on June 2.

Speaking to News18, Surendra Kumar Jain, International Joint General Secretary of VHP, said, “Many saints will be attending this event and Bengal will be one of the key areas of discussion during the Margdarshak Mandal meet.”

“Bengal government is involved in appeasement politics. Hindus are being forced out of their homes and deprived of their property in some parts of Bengal,” Jain said, adding that the number of madrassas was increasing day by day.

The West Bengal government had recently shut more than 125 RSS-affiliated Vivekananda Vidyavikas Parishad (VVP), a move which will be discussed in the meet. Interestingly, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in March, at their meet in Coimbatore had passed a special resolution titled, “Growing jihadi activities in West Bengal is a security concern for the country”. The resolution claims that Bengal's Hindu population is down 8% since 1951.

The other topics that will be taken up during the meet include strategy for construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janambhoomi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Uniform Civil Code, Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati’s controversial statements on Jihad, cow, unrest in Kashmir etc.

VHP's working president Dr Praveen Togodia and international general secretary Champat Rai, will also be part of the meet. Ramjanamboomi Nyas Committee chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and other Nyas members are also expected to be present.