Mamata's Cabinet Approves Renaming of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’

The West Bengal government on Friday cleared a proposal to rename the state ‘Bangla’ and will now send a proposal to the Centre for the name change.The Mamata Banerjee government had earlier too sent a proposal for the change of name, but it was rejected by the central government. The earlier proposal had three different names for the state - Bangla in Bengali, Bangal in Hindi and Bengal in English.“Earlier, the Centre has turned down our proposal to change the name to ‘Bengal’ in English and ‘Bangla’ in Bengali language. Therefore, now we have decided to send another proposal to change it to only ‘Bangla’ in all three languages including Hindi, English and Bengali.”“The decision to send another proposal on changing the name of West Bengal was decided in today’s (Friday) cabinet meeting. We are hopeful that the Parliament will clear our proposal,” he said.TMC members said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to rename West Bengal because the state figures at the bottom of lists prepared in alphabetical order in any official circular of the central government. Also, it will help MPs from the state in the Parliament to raise issues in the first half of session.If the Parliament clears its, then West Bengal’s position will be raised to four from 28 currently.Last year, Mamata Banerjee during an Inter State Council meeting in New Delhi, had expressed annoyance because she was made to speak at the end due to the state’s 28th alphabetically.