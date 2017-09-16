Related Stories Mamata Banerjee Wants Bullet Train Between Andal Airport and Kolkata

The lal batti culture may have officially been done away with, but netas haven’t stopped throwing about their weight.The latest case comes from West Bengal where a minister of the ruling Trinamool Congress has been caught on camera abusing a bank official.North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh was recently passing through the state’s Ghughumari region when he saw a long line of customers outside a branch of the United Bank of India. The minister stepped out of his car and interacted with the people who told him that bank services had been crippled for nearly 10 days due to internet connectivity issues.Ghosh then engaged in a spat with a bank official. “Who is responsible for maintenance,” Ghosh was seen asking the official. “It’s our responsibility,” the latter replies.“Shut up! Don’t cross your limits. I will give you a tight slap,” Ghosh can be seen yelling at the official.The official hits back, saying, “You cannot talk to me like that. We have been working.”Angered by the official’s reply, the minister then resorts to abuses. “You son of a b****. Just shut up. I will throw you out.”There has been no official reaction on the Natabari MLA’s behavior from the Mamata Banerjee government or the Trinamool Congress.