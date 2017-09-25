: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to participate in the 'Swachhata hi Sewa' movement.The actor said he supports the PM's efforts in making the country clean and helping Gandhiji's dream coming true.The actor said he was honoured to receive personal invitation from the PM. "I have always believed that cleanliness has to start from within, like self-discipline, and not something that needs to be imposed. Yet, we have to frame rules to make our country cleaner because awareness campaigns have not always been consistent," Mammootty said in a Facebook post.The PM had earlier written to Malayalam actor Mohanlal asking him to lend support to the 'Swachhata hi Sewa' movement."Your participation will further inspire others to be a part of the movement. You can share your experience with me on the Narendra Modi app. Let us all come together for cleanliness, pay a fitting tribute to Bapu and work towards building a New India," PM Modi had said in his letter to Mohanlal.