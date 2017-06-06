Man Accused of Killing BJP Leader Lynched by Angry Mob in Agra

Agra: An angry mob that allegedly included BJP workers lynched a man in Agra’s Mehra Naharganj village in retaliation to the killing of a party leader.

Police said the lynching victim was identified as Sudhir who, along with his brother Samar, shot dead BJP leader Nathuram Verma over personal enmity. The duo was later surrounded and beaten up by angry villagers. When the police reached the spot, the crowd allegedly pelted stones at the officials and burnt a police jeep.

"Verma and his two friends were having a heated argument, which led to the killing of the BJP leader. As soon as we got information, a Police Response Vehicle with an inspector was deployed in the area. The inspector saw Sudhir and Samar being beaten up by the public. He tried to save them, but the public got agitated and thrashed him too," Inspector General of Agra zone Ashok Muth Jai told ANI.

While Sudhir succumbed to his injuries, Samar was being treated in hospital.