GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Man Accused of Killing BJP Leader Lynched by Angry Mob in Agra

Pranshu Mishra | CNN-News18

Updated: June 6, 2017, 9:12 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Man Accused of Killing BJP Leader Lynched by Angry Mob in Agra
Image for representation only.

Agra: An angry mob that allegedly included BJP workers lynched a man in Agra’s Mehra Naharganj village in retaliation to the killing of a party leader.

Police said the lynching victim was identified as Sudhir who, along with his brother Samar, shot dead BJP leader Nathuram Verma over personal enmity. The duo was later surrounded and beaten up by angry villagers. When the police reached the spot, the crowd allegedly pelted stones at the officials and burnt a police jeep.

"Verma and his two friends were having a heated argument, which led to the killing of the BJP leader. As soon as we got information, a Police Response Vehicle with an inspector was deployed in the area. The inspector saw Sudhir and Samar being beaten up by the public. He tried to save them, but the public got agitated and thrashed him too," Inspector General of Agra zone Ashok Muth Jai told ANI.

While Sudhir succumbed to his injuries, Samar was being treated in hospital.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 9:12 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.