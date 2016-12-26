Man Allegedly Kills Self Over Bullying on WhatsApp
Representative image. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Thane: A married man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in the district as he was fed up with the abuse he was receiving on WhatsApp, railway police said on Sunday.
Before the victim Vishal Khade took the extreme step on December 22, he clicked a selfie with his wife Vaishnavi on the railway tracks and sent it to relatives through WhatsApp, officials with Government Railway Police said.
"He also recorded a voice message and sent to his relatives and friends. In the recording, he said that he was frustrated following abusive WhatsApp messages which he was receiving from a person," they added.
Khade, a resident of Tempe Pada near Kalyan, was apparently going to commit suicide with his wife but at the last moment pushed her away from the tracks before killing himself, they added.
A case has been registered in this connection and a probe was underway, said officials.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP