Man Arrested For Masturbating, Harassing Woman Passenger on Mumbai Local Train

The Mumbai GRP on Monday arrested a 30-year-old daily wage labourer for harassing a woman and masturbating in front of her in a local train compartment.The incident took place on Saturday when the 23-year-old was travelling with her family. She recorded a video and took it to the railway police and raised a complaint. The police then collaborated her clip with that of CCTV footage from several railway stations and finally arrested Kripa Bodheba Patel, the accused on Monday.Police have slapped Sections 354 and 509 of IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman against the daily wager. The accused is a homeless man who lives on the streets of the maximum city.The woman was travelling from Nalasopara to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with her family.In another incident, a 14-year-old girl fractured her leg after she jumped off a running train in a bid to escape a molester, who was harassing her in a ladies compartment. She was travelling alone and panicked when accosted by the molester.Local trains serve as the lifeline in Mumbai for locals to commute across the length and breadth of the commercial capital.On July 8, a twenty two-year-old woman was molested at the Churchgate Station in Mumbai while waiting for a train.Taking note of repeated incidents of molestation, the railway police has posted police officers in the ladies’ compartments of Mumbai local trains after 6pm. However, there are no personnel present during the day.