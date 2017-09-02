Man Crushed to Death While Trying to Take Selfie With Wild Elephant

A man was killed after he attempted to take a selfie with a wild elephant in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Saturday.The man, identified as Ashok Bharati of Cuttack, died after being trampled by the elephant as he tried take the selfie while local villagers and forest officials were trying to shoo away the elephant.In a video, accessed by News18, the elephant can be seen chasing the hapless Bharati as he tries to get away. The elephant quickly catches up to Bharati and crushes him as several people look on helplessly. Bharati was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.Authorities said Bharati worked with a private company in Mandiakud of Rajgangpur police limit of Sundargarh district.This is not the first time people have died while trying to take selfies with animals. A 30-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in Karnataka in July after he and his friends sneaked into the park to take selfies with an elephant.The group managed to enter the park on a holiday and were reportedly clicking photos in from pf an elephant called Sundar when it charged them and trampled the victim, identified as Abhilash, to death.In another such case, a man died in Navi Mumbai after he tried to take a selfie while kissing a cobra. The victim, 25 year-old Somnath Mhatre, used to rescue snakes and other creatures. After rescuing a cobra from a car, Mhatre tried to take a selfie with the creature before releasing it. The panicked animal bit Mhatre on the chest and escaped. He was rushed to a hospital but died after five days.