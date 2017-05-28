X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Man Beaten to Death in Delhi For Objecting to Public Urination

News18.com

Updated: May 28, 2017, 7:01 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Man Beaten to Death in Delhi For Objecting to Public Urination
Picture for Representation.

New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by a group of men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi.

Police said Ravinder objected to a couple of men urinating outside the Metro station on Saturday.

Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him. Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.​

First Published: May 28, 2017, 7:01 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.