Man Beaten to Death in Delhi For Objecting to Public Urination
Picture for Representation.
New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by a group of men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi.
Police said Ravinder objected to a couple of men urinating outside the Metro station on Saturday.
Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him. Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.
First Published: May 28, 2017, 7:01 PM IST
