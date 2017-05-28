Man Beaten to Death in Delhi For Objecting to Public Urination

New Delhi: A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by a group of men after he objected to them urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi.

Police said Ravinder objected to a couple of men urinating outside the Metro station on Saturday.

Enraged, they came back in the evening and thrashed him. Ravinder called up his family members who rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Police are trying to find CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.​