Man Brutally Assaulted on Footpath in NZ Was Indian: Police

: New Zealand police on Thursday confirmed that an Indian man was savagely assaulted in Auckland and left seriously wounded on the footpath.Though the police have still not been able to identify the man, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright, in a statement, confirmed the victim was an Indian.Details of the incident were not given out by the police but a report in stuff.co.nz had said that the man was 25-years-old and was "beaten with a baseball bat in south Auckland".A Police spokesperson had also told 1 NEWS that the man had been attacked by someone wielding a baseball bat, and investigations were ongoing."Police are further seeking the public's help to still identify an Indian male who was seriously assaulted in Takanini on Tuesday night," Bright said on Thursday."The man was left severely beaten on the footpath at approximately 10.20 pm on Tuesday night on Great South Road," he said.Bright said the public response has been positive in assisting police with their enquiries, but the male still remains unidentified."It is critically important to identify this male, so his family and friends can offer him support while he remains in a serious condition," he said.Police also asked the public to check on their friends, employees and work colleagues if they have not heard from or seen them since Tuesday evening.Police are also seeking to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information about who the man was.