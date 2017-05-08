Man Brutally Killed; Leader of Right-wing Outfit Arrested

Bhopal: Local leader of a little-known right-wing organisation and three others allegedly killed a 25-year-old man in full public view in the city, police said on Monday.

Shiva Patel, the main accused, was the chief of the local unit of 'Rashtriya Hindu Sena (RHS)'.

The incident took place at Shantinagar slum in Maharana Pratap Nagar here yesterday.

Salman, the deceased, was Patel's neighbour and was to get married on May 21.

City Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh said that Salman had allegedly scribbled some objectionable words on Patel's SUV. Enraged, Patel and his friends Rocky, Bharat Soni and Chottu went on a rampage in the locality, smashing windscreens of vehicles in the small hours yesterday.

One of these vehicles belonged to Salman's family.

The accused, all of them drunk, then drove to Salman's house and showered abuse on him and his family.

When Salman and his family members came out and objected, the accused thrashed them.

Salman was dragged for some distance and his head was banged on a water tanker, his father told reporters.

The accused then drove Patel's Innova car over Salman before fleeing, his father said.

Salman's brother Suhail was also injured in the incident. Both were rushed to a hospital where Salman died.

CSP Singh said there was no previous enmity between the accused and the victim, and scribbling on the SUV was the only provocation.

Singh also denied the claim that Salman's head was banged on water tanker. He fell and sustained head injuries, the police officer said.

As people gathered, the accused, while trying to escape from the spot, ran the SUV over Salman, he said.

While Patel and Rocky were arrested today, efforts were on to arrest the other two, the officer said, adding that police have registered a case of murder.

RHS 'national president' Surendra Singh Parmar told PTI that Shiva Patel was expelled following the incident. "Sanatan Dharma doesn't believe in violence," he said.