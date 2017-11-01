Man Claiming to be Bahadur Shah Zafar's Descendant Wants Babri Masjid Site in His Name

Amid the age-old debate over the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi site, a man named Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendent of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has laid claims on the controversial site in Ayodhya.Claiming himself to be a sixth generation descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Yakub has now demanded that the Sunni Waqf Board make him the caretaker of the Babri Masjid land, as the property originally belonged to Babur.Calling himself Prince Yakub, the man also presented a DNA report in front of the media to back his claim.However, there was no clarity over whose DNA had Yakub matched his with. Yakub, who lives in Hyderabad, has also met Uttar Pradesh Minister, Chowdhary Laxmi Narayan with his ownership claims.Yakub says he was advised by the minister to submit an application to the Sunni Waqf Board on this.Talking to media persons in Lucknow on Tuesday, Yakub said he has asked the Sunni Waqf Board to respond by November 15 and added that he will approach the Supreme Court if he doesn't get a reply.Not just that, the man also claimed that once he wins the case in court, he will solve the Ayodhya dispute through dialogue.“This is not for the first time that I am staking claim to my ancestor’s property. A civil court in Hyderabad has already acknowledged my lineage and now the UP Sunni Waqf Board should also listen to my claim and make me the Mutawwali (caretaker) of the property,” Yakub said.However, speaking of the recent claims on the land by Shia Waqf Board, Yakub said, “Claims of the Shia Waqf Board’s ownership of the land are baseless and it should be rejected.”