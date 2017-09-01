GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Dies After Being Hit by Karnataka BJP Chief Yeddyurappa’s Son’s Car

The incident took place at 8.30pm in Honnali in Davangere, central Karnataka, when BJP MLA Raghavendra was returning from Shikaripura in Shimoga, his home constituency.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:September 1, 2017, 11:33 AM IST
TV grab showing BJP MLA Raghavendra at the accident site.
Bengaluru: A 34-year-old pedestrian died in Karnataka on Thursday night after being hit by a car carrying BJP MLA Raghavendra, the son of state BJP chief and former chief minister, Yeddyurappa.

The driver, Ravichandra, has been booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) and was arrested. He was soon bailed out.

The incident took place at 8.30pm in Honnali in Davangere, central Karnataka, when the BJP MLA was returning from Shikaripura in Shimoga, his home constituency.

According to eye-witnesses, the deceased jumped off an auto and fell in front of the speeding car of Raghavendra.
