Man Dies After Being Hit by Karnataka BJP Chief Yeddyurappa’s Son’s Car

A 34-year-old pedestrian died in Karnataka on Thursday night after being hit by a car carrying BJP MLA Raghavendra, the son of state BJP chief and former chief minister, Yeddyurappa.The driver, Ravichandra, has been booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) and was arrested. He was soon bailed out.The incident took place at 8.30pm in Honnali in Davangere, central Karnataka, when the BJP MLA was returning from Shikaripura in Shimoga, his home constituency.According to eye-witnesses, the deceased jumped off an auto and fell in front of the speeding car of Raghavendra.