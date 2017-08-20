GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Man Dies While Cleaning Sewer at Delhi Hospital

Rishi Pal, 40, along with Bishan, 30, Kiran Pal, 25, and Sumit, 30, fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning the sewer at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2017, 4:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Dies While Cleaning Sewer at Delhi Hospital
Representative image (Barcoft Media via Getty Images)
New Delhi: A man died while cleaning a sewer at a government hospital on Sunday while three others were taken ill, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Rishi Pal, 40, along with Bishan, 30, Kiran Pal, 25, and Sumit, 30, fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gases while cleaning the sewer at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

"While Rishi Pal died, the other three are undergoing treatment," a DFS official told IANS. The incident was reported around 12.30 p.m.

It is 10th such death in Delhi in just over a month.

On August 12, two brothers died of suffocation while cleaning a septic pit at a mall in Shahdara in east Delhi.

On August 6, three persons died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi.

On July 15, four persons died after inhaling poisonous gases as they entered a water harvesting tank in Ghitorni in south Delhi.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.