Man Goes to Meet Girlfriend on Valentine's Day, Thrown Off 2nd Floor

Indore: A man was thrown off the second floor a building here after he went there to meet his girlfriend there allegedly by her family members late on Valentine’s Day.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after lying in pool of his blood for more than five hours before the sanitation workers found him.

Police said that the man –Radhakishan Malviya—had gone to meet his girlfriend, a minor around midnight.

The injured man later told the police that he was thrown off the second floor of the house by girl’s brother, mother and her aunt. He said the girl had asked him to meet her late night.

Badly injured, Malviya was found lying on the road around 6 A.M. by sanitation workers who informed a hospital.

Malviya’s family claimed that he was in love with the girl for the past three years.

The police are investigating but could not find girl’s family for questioning as their house is now locked.