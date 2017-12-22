Man Hacked to Death by Brother-in Law Outside Malkajgiri Court in Hyderabad

A 32-year-old man, working in a software firm, was hacked to death outside a court in full public view in the city on Friday.The incident happened when the man in question, Chander, reached Malkajgiri court for a divorce case, which was filed by his wife.While Chander was waiting outside the court, his brother-in-law, Vijay, attacked him and stabbed him to death. The accused thereafter fled from the scene of crime.The parents of Chander were also present with him at the time of the attack.Police have formed special teams to nab the accused.“The parents who are also eye witness in case have told that there were 3-4 people. Teams are formed to nab them. It was marital dispute that resulted in the murder as per our initial investigation," said a police official.In a separate incident on Thursday, Sandhya Rani, 23, was returning from work when a jilted lover set her on fire.She died this morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north zone) B Sumathi said.