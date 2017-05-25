X
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Man Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Andhra's Kaddapa District
A screen shot of the two men assaulting another man. (CNN-News18)
Kadappa: In a horrific murder, a man, M Reddy, was hacked to death by two men, who repeatedly assaulted him in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh's Kaddapa district.
A video purportedly showing men - one holding, the other repeatedly thrashing - another man, while the traffic, completely apathetic to the ensuing horror, continues to move along smoothly.
Hundreds of bystanders, gawking at the murderers, didn't step ahead to stop and, instead, filmed the incident on their mobile phones.
It is said that personal rivalry led to M Reddy's death.
(More information details awaited)
First Published: May 25, 2017, 5:13 PM IST
