Man Held for Posting 'Abusive' Comments about PM on Facebook

): A 28-year-old man was arrested in Srivilliputhur on Monday for allegedly posting "abusive" and "obscene" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social media network, police said.Thirumurugan was arrested following a complaint by a local BJP functionary after he commented on a Facebook post by his friend which related to Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Mersal', they said.According to the police, Thirumurugan allegedly made "abusive" and "obscene" remarks about the prime minister on the social media network.A case had been registered against him, the police said. 'Mersal', which hit theatres on October 18, had courted controversy after BJP leaders objected to some references in the movie on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India campaign launched by the Union government.