Man Killed While Trying to Protect Sisters From Goons

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in Mathura when he tried to protect his sisters from molesters.

Police said the incident took place when Chandrashekhar and his two sisters were travelling from Chhata village to Deeg on Wednesday night.

The goons overtook them on the way and attempted to loot and molest the women. When the brother tried to protect his sisters he was shot dead.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.