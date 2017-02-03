Man Kills Girlfriend, Buries Her Under Marble Platform

Bankura: A sensational love story has come to fore where a man first became friend with a woman and years after the affair he murdered her and buried the body inside his home.

The body of the woman, who was supposed to have left for the US in June last year, was found buried in the house of her boyfriend in Bhopal whom she had met through social media platform Facebook, a month after her parents lost contact with her, police said on Friday.

Akansha Sharma (28) was reported missing by her parents following which police tracked her to Bhopal. During a search on Thursday, they found her body buried in a kitchen in the house of Udayan Das, a resident of Saket Nagar, Superintendent of Police, Bankura, Sukhendu Hira said.

The woman's father Shibendra Sharma had lodged a complaint with the police. He said his daughter was supposed to go to the US via Delhi on June 23, 2016, and had left home on June 22, the SP said.

Akansha was in touch with her parents until December 2016 but later all communications stopped. As a result, he lodged a complaint with police on January 5, the Bankura SP said.

The officers of Bankura police started looking for Akansha and finally tracked her to Bhopal following which a team went to the city on February 1.

“We arrested Udyan Das on Thursday from his house and he confessed to us of murdering the girl and burying her inside his home under a marble block,” CSP Govindpura Virendra Mishra said.

The accused is a heavy drinker - chain smoker and seems under immense depression, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)