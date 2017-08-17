Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Hangs Self in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his second wife and infant daughter and also tried to kill his first wife before committing suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night at Rengalbahri village under Gharghoda police station limits.Shiv Kumar Chauhan, an auto-rickshaw driver, strangulated his second wife Laxmi Chauhan (26) and their 10-month-old daughter, and hanged himself from a tree, a local police officer said.Chauhan lived with his two wives and children. Preliminary probe revealed that after returning from Raigarh on Tuesday night where he had gone to repair his rickshaw, he killed Laxmi and the child when he saw them out on road.Loading their bodies in the rickshaw, he drove home, and tried to kill his first wife, Saranwati. But as she started screaming, he fled, and hanged himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village, police said.Chauhan often fought with Laxmi suspecting her fidelity, the officer said, adding that further probe was on.