Man Pronounced Triple Talaq to Wife Year Ago, MP Court Quashes it Now

: A week after the Supreme Court declared the practice of instant triple talaq as 'unconstitutional', a local court in Madhya Pradesh quashed a man's plea who had pronounced triple talaq to his wife last year in Delhi.Dr Fauzia Alam, a dentist by profession and a Bhopal native, was married to Mohammad Salman, a resident of New Delhi a year ago. The couple shifted to Sharjah in UAE, where the husband's business was flourishing. However, marital discord did not allow their relationship last long, and the couple returned to New Delhi a month later.Upon their return, Salman, in no time, divorced his wife, uttering the word talaq thrice. Salman also levelled a series of allegations - from improper dressing, talkative nature to mental instability. Fauziya was sent to her parents' home, and Salman returned the 'Mehr' and wedding gifts.Despite Salman's apathy, Fauziya wanted to stay with her husband. Gauravi - One Stop Crisis Centre - established by the Madhya Pradesh government, took up the cudgels against her husband. Salman moved the Bhopal court informing it that he had already divorced his wife in September 2016.“The court, on August 22, took Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq into consideration and quashed Salman's plea,” Dr Fauzia’s lawyer and Gauravi legal consultant Mohsin Ali Khan told News18. "We would now push with legal options to ensure maintenance for the woman," Khan added.Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq comes as a potent weapon against the oppression of Muslim women, Khan said, adding he had seen innumerable cases in which husbands pronounced triple talaq owing to discordance between the couple on petty issues.Gauravi coordinator Shivani Sen, too, claimed that she had come across cases wherein husbands would utter triple talaq on issues as trivial as wife going to parents' home, talking over the phone, and even for seeking a job.“Due to poor academic and financial background, these women had no option despite wanting to stay with their husbands,” she said, adding that the organisation was planning to inform Muslim women about the apex court verdict so that they could safeguard their marital interests.(Names have been changed to protect the identity of this couple)