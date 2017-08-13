Man Saves Wife, 2 Kids From Burning Car, Dies in Fire

A 38-year-old man on Sunday saved his wife and two children from his burning car here, but himself died in the fire as he could not undo his seat belt on time, the police said.Dileep Kumar, a Bengaluru-based jeweller, along with his family was going to Kochi from the city when his car's engine suddenly caught fire near a toll gate at Madukkarai area early on Sunday morning, they said.He managed to push his wife and two children out of the car. However, he could not unfasten his seat belt on time and was burnt to death as the flames spread rapidly, the police said.The woman and her children are fine and the matter is being investigated, they said.