Man Shot at by Security Forces After he Tries to Jump Over Hindon Airbase Wall
Sujeet, a 25-year-old man from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh tried to enter the air force station at around 11 pm on Tuesday.
Ghaziabad: A man was shot at and injured, while attempting to scale the wall of high-security Hindon airbase on the outskirts of the national capital close to midnight on Tuesday, police said.
As he ignored the warnings by security personnel to stop, he was shot in the left leg in order to immobilise him, SHO of Sahibabad police station Rakesh Kumar Singh said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official said there was an IB alert about a possible attack by some terrorist outfits on the airbase.
Sources said it is being ascertained whether the man has links with terrorist outfits.
The security has been beefed up at the airbase.
