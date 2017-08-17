Man Shot Dead Over Love Affair in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Police said the assailants barged into his residence and killed him.
Family members mourn the death of Mitthu Kumar Pandey. (Image: News18)
Gopalganj: A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants over alleged love affair in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Wednesday.
The incident took place near Hajiapur Chowk of the city on Wednesday. The deceased, Mitthu Kumar Pandey, lived in Ramnaresh Nagar, an upscale locality where senior administrative officials also reside.
SHO Nigam Kumar Sharma said Pandey lived in a rented house. On Wednesday, he was at home when two armed miscreants entered the house and killed him.
Police said a love affair could be behind the murder.
