Man Shot, Four Women Sexually Assaulted on Greater Noida Expressway

Noida: A man was shot dead and four women were sexually assaulted on Thursday morning by a group of men in Jewar on the Greater Noida Expressway.

The family of seven — four women, two teenagers and a man — was on their way to Bulandshahr to visit a relative admitted in a hospital.

As they were driving down the Greater Noida Expressway, the tyres of the car were punctured by the attackers. When some of the family members got down from the vehicle, they were attacked by a group of six men.

The women were allegedly dragged to a nearby field and sexually assaulted. When the man protested he was shot dead.

"We are hunting down the criminals. No one has been arrested so far. The statements of the family members have been recorded," a senior police official told IANS.

In August 2016, a car was stopped by criminals at the National Highway passing through Bulandshahr. They dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother out of the car and raped them in a nearby field.

The girl, along with her family, was going to a funeral, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gang-raped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.