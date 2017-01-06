Man Slits Woman's Throat For Refusing Sexual Advances

In a horrific incident, a man slit the throat of a 20-year-old woman in Nagar Kurnool district of Telangana after she objected to sexual advances made by him.

“The condition of the woman remains critical. A case has been registered, but the accused is still at large,” police said.

The accused, identified as Naresh, wanted to have a physical relationship with the woman who refused straightaway. Naresh, a married man, is also a father to two children, according to police.

The investigating officer told CNN News 18, "Naresh and the woman work in the same company. Naresh requested the woman to come along with him to a friend's place. As they were going on a bike, Naresh tried making a pass at the woman and asked her to have a physical relationship with him. When she refused, he took a knife and slit her throat."

The villagers, after hearing loud cries of a woman, reached the spot where they found the woman in a pool of blood. The locals immediately informed the police about the incident and took her to the nearby hospital.