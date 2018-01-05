Man Stabbed to Death After Eloping With Cousin in Delhi

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Friday evening.The deceased, identified as Dinesh, had eloped with his 23-year-old cousin four days before the murder.The two accused, the girl’s uncle and brother, have been arrested. Identified as Shankar (22) and Rinku (25), they both work at a gym.According to a senior police officer of the district, during interrogation, they both confessed that “they were feeling embarrassed in the society because of this issue”.Dinesh, a resident of Seemapuri, was married and had three children. He was in love with the girl, who also happens to be his cousin. They girl also shared similar feelings. The girl’s marriage, however, was scheduled next month with some other man.They both eloped from their homes four days before the incident. “That’s why the girl’s uncle killed the man,” said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP Eastern Range.On Friday, the girl’s brother and uncle got to know about their whereabouts. At around 5.20pm, they spotted them near Mayur Vihar. They both took them to a nearby canal and stabbed them multiple times.(The two accused)According to DCP East, Omvir Bisnoi, a constable posted with Delhi Home Guards raised an alarm because of which people gathered and tried stopping the accused. In the meantime, PCR staff also reached the spot and intervened.While Dinesh succumbed to the injuries, the girl is being treated in the hospital.“Both the accused have alleged that the girl ran away with the ornaments and cash meant for her marriage. They have accused the deceased of luring the girl and tutoring her to bring gold and jewellery with herself,” Yadav said.Dinesh’s body has been sent for postmortem. The local police is also questioning other family members. They are waiting for the girl to get fit to give statement so that a detail report could be made.