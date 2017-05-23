Man Tied to Jeep in Kashmir Was the 'Ring Leader' of Stone Pelters: Major Gogoi

New Delhi: A day after he was honoured with a Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation card, Major Leetul Gogoi broke his silence on Tuesday, saying that the man tied to the bonnet of the Jeep in Kashmir was the "ring leader" of a stone pelting crowd.

The Officer told the media that he had received a call from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), informing him that 400-500 people were pelting stones in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Gogoi, who had tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep "to wade through a stone pelting crowd", said that he reached the spot within 30 minutes and took control of the situation with the help of ITBP jawans.

It was the ITBP who had communicated the ensuing disturbance in the Bandipora area, where "the stone pelters were trying to set police stations ablaze", the Army officer said.

"I repeatedly announced through my loudspeaker and tried to rescue the policemen and people there," he said, adding that the stone pelting crowd didn't heed his repeated requests.

About the man who was allegedly used as a 'human shield', Major Gogoi said that Farooq Ahmed Dar was the ring leader and "we caught hold of this man after chasing him down."

"I tried dispersing the crowd but it didn't happen until I tied the stone pelter to the jeep," he said adding that he could restrain the stone pelters only after that. The Army Officer said that he saved the lives of a lot of locals there.