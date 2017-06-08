Man Tries to Stop Duo from Consuming Drugs in Public Toilet, Pays With His Life

New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after he asked them not to consume drugs inside a toilet complex in outer Delhi's Nangloi area.

Police said the accused were drug addicts and they had a grudge against the victim for long. After the incident, they had threatened the kin of the victim not to reveal their names to the police.

Rahul, who was in his 20s, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by Salman (24) and Sahid (23) on Wednesday.

The two accused were nabbed from their houses in Nihal Vihar and Mundka respectively while they were planning to flee. A police team traced the accused on the basis of the descriptions provided by the victim's mother.

The men were wearing blood-stained clothes when they were nabbed, police said, adding that a button-actuated knife, allegedly used to kill the victim, was seized from their possession.

The incident was reported from the Punjabi Market area around 8 pm on Wednesday. The pay-and-use toilet usually remained empty after dark. It was a hangout for the drug addicts in the area since there were no guards. While returning home, the victim saw the two accused at the toilet and asked them to leave the place.

An argument led to a minor scuffle and the victim reportedly succeeded in pushing the accused out of the toilet complex. But, a few minutes later, the duo returned with some of their associates and allegedly attacked the victim with swords and rods. The victim's father and brother had died a few years back.

(With PTI inputs)