Man Wakes up Next to a 12-feet Crocodile at His Home in Odisha

A tribal man had the scare of his life on Wednesday when he found a full-grown crocodile sleeping right inside his house at Munsa village in Malkangiri block, forest officials said.The 12-foot long crocodile, weighing around 500 kg, was suspected to have sneaked in from the nearby Sitaguda dam, they said.Dasarathi Padiami was petrified on seeing the huge reptile in his house and immediately rushed outside along with his wife, the officials said.He asked his two daughters, who were sleeping in another room, to go to the attic, they said.Hearing Padiami's cries for help, villagers gathered and broke the asbestos roof to rescue the children. They then captured the crocodile and tied it to a tree, an official said.On receiving information, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot to rescue the crocodile.The villagers were terrorised to see such a huge crocodile for the first time in their village, he said.Malkangiri forest range officer Basudev Naik said they have rescued the crocodile and released it in a water body about 60 km away from the village.