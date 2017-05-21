Man Washed Away in Storm Water Drain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Thirty five-year-old Shantakumar, working as a daily wage labourer in the city was washed away in the storm water drain on Saturday night at Kuruarahalli, Basaveshwaranagar.

According to officials, at around 9 pm the rain water started flowing into the drain, drowning the labourer. The rescue teams were immediately deployed, but are yet to recover the body.

Bengaluru Mayor, G Padmavati said “I visited the spot at 12.30 am after the incident took place. It was difficult to find the body as the storm water drains was recently de-silted and the body would have drowned by now.”

The city received a good share of its pre-monsoon showers in the last two days. According to the met department, Bengaluru received 2cms rainfall on Friday and 4.8cms on Saturday. The average rainfall for the city in the month of May is 11cms. The department has predicted more rains in the coming week.

As reported by Reshma Ravi