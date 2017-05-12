Man Who 'Attacked' Mishra Had Quit His CA Job to Work for AAP: Police

New Delhi: Ankit Bhardwaj, the man who tried to attack sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday at his hunger strike site, had quit his job as a chartered accountant to work for the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Friday.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Moti Bagh, had allegedly attacked Mishra and tried to grab his neck.

He had claimed on Wednesday that he was an AAP worker but the party had denied any link with him.

Mishra had claimed that Bhardwaj was associated with the Mohalla Clinics project being run under Satyendar Jain's ministry.

Bhardwaj was a chartered accountant by profession and had quit his job to work as a party volunteer, said a senior police officer after his interrogation.

Ruckus ensued at the protest site where Bhardwaj, allegedly jumped on Mishra before police officials and his aides caught hold of him.

In his complaint, Mishra had said the man had arrived around 30 minutes before the incident happened.

"The guy came running, put his hands on my neck and said he would kill me. My aides caught hold of him and the police came and whisked him away," Mishra had said.