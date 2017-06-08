Mandsaur Farmers' Protests Live: SP, Collector Transferred; Rahul Visit Today

Event Highlights
The Superintendent of Police and District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district were transferred on Thursday, two days after five people were killed during a farmers' agitation.
The area continues to be on the boil with the ruling BJP accusing the Congress of politicising the deaths. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the families of victims today.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Union minister Venkaiah Naidu also hit out at the Congress for "hijacking" the protest in Mandsaur. "It is a very sad turn of events in a state that is the most peaceful in India. The Congress is trying to politicise farmers' problems after they failed to counter Shivraj Singh Chouhan politically in the state," he said.
Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since June 1 over various demands. The protesters have been demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce and loan waiver among other things.
Tomar alleges conspiracy behind farmer's protest
Rural Development Minister Narender Singh Tomar said: "Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are peace-loving. They do not indulge in violent activities. There is a conspiracy behind this entire incident. Those who do not want peace and prosperity in the state and cannot see the BJP government functioning smoothly are behind this incident." Tomar, who represents Gwalior seat in Lok Sabha, said farmers in Madhya Pradesh are the most prosperous in the country. Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the protest site, the minister said he should not "politicise" the death of farmers.
Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi leaves for Madhya Pradesh’s #Mandsaur to meet family of those killed during farmers’ agitation. pic.twitter.com/mNbWgBC1Sl— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi left for Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district on Thursday morning to meet the families of the five people who were killed in violence during the farmers' agitation. "Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them," Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, said. "The entire Congress is with Madhya Pradesh's farmers in distress. The BJP-led state government should wake up from its slumber and help the farmers in need," he said.
Trains passing through Mandsaur diverted
Rail traffic through Mandsaur station came to a halt on Wednesday. The district remained tense following the death of five farmers in alleged police firing on Tuesday. "Some trains passing via Mandsaur have been cancelled and others diverted," Western Railways' Ratlam division's senior public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant told PTI.
Around 2,500 to 3,000 passengers board trains from Mandsaur station daily.
Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area where five farmers were killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said. The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI.
Farmers' stir: Violence, arson in western MP; Govt announces loan settlement scheme
Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Thursday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons have killed on Wednesday allegedly in police firing.
Though the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.
-
07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs PAK 219/850.0 overs 119/327.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs
-
06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 146/620.0 overs 147/319.2 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy BAN vs AUS 182/1044.3 overs 83/116.0 oversMatch Abandoned
-
04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs PAK 319/348.0 overs 164/933.4 oversIndia beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)