Mandsaur Live: Protest Spreads to Six Districts, Cong Attacks Modi Govt

Event Highlights
The farmer protest that started in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has now spread to at least six districts of the state. This comes a day after six farmers who were a farm loan waiver died in police firing. Protests have been reported from Dhar, Harda and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. A police station in Neemuch has been vandalised, while protestors also attacked a private bank trying to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur’s Kayampur. Famers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.
Stay Tuned for Live updates
Madhya Pradesh farmers protest: Vehicles set on fire in Dewas pic.twitter.com/4Gbg4I4yKc— ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017
Why PM has not said a word on Mansaur? DD Kisan channel was launced for kisan, does not show the real apathy of the farmers across the country. Nothing was shown in the Kisan channel about farmer's protest across the country. PM Modi has promised that farmers will get MSP for their produces which is not fulfilled till now: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to not pay attention to rumours, saying he is constantly in touch with officials. He tweeted, “I am a farmer and understand your problems. You can be assured your government implement all things”.
मैं किसानों से अपील करता हूँ की शान्ति बनाये रखें। मैं हमेशा आप लोगों से बात चीत के लिए उपलब्ध हूँ। कृपया अफवाहों पे ध्यान ना दें।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 7, 2017
मैं निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूँ और स्थिति की जानकारी ले रहा हूँ। हमारी सरकार किसानों के लिए हमेशा कार्यरत है।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 7, 2017
मैं खुद एक किसान हूँ और आपकी परेशानी समझता हूँ। आप निश्चिंत रहें की आपकी सारी बातों पर सरकार अमल कर रही है।— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 7, 2017
BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha accused the Congress party for playing dirty politics. “Shivraj government is committed to farmers’ welfare, no government has ever sanctioned Rs one crore compensation for the death of farmers’,” he said. "Is it low politics that Rahul Gandhi wants to indulge in,” he added.
National president of Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Sangh (RMKS) Shiv kumar Sharma claimed that the Mandsaur violence has taken the lives of eight people, including six from the Patidar community. The leader went on to allege that the government was withholding information on the number of those killed in firing.
Agitating farmers pelted stones on Bhopal-Indore passenger. Demonstrators also tried to stop a train and damaged the engine in the process in Dewas.
Protesters burnt down a fire tender in front of tehsil office in Dewas and also set on fire some vehicles parked there. Armed with sticks, bandh supporters set several shops on fire during the protests.
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs
-
06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 146/620.0 overs 147/319.2 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy BAN vs AUS 182/1044.3 overs 83/116.0 oversMatch Abandoned
-
04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs PAK 319/348.0 overs 164/933.4 oversIndia beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)
-
04 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies WI vs AFG 112/315.0 overs 93/1013.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method)