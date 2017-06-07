Mandsaur Live: Protest Spreads to Six Districts, Cong Attacks Modi Govt

The farmer protest that started in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has now spread to at least six districts of the state. This comes a day after six farmers who were a farm loan waiver died in police firing. Protests have been reported from Dhar, Harda and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. A police station in Neemuch has been vandalised, while protestors also attacked a private bank trying to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur’s Kayampur. Famers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.

