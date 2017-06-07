GET APP News18 APP
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mandsaur Live: Protest Spreads to Six Districts, Cong Attacks Modi Govt

News18.com | June 7, 2017, 4:19 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The farmer protest that started in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur has now spread to at least six districts of the state. This comes a day after six farmers who were a farm loan waiver died in police firing. Protests have been reported from Dhar, Harda and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh. A police station in Neemuch has been vandalised, while protestors also attacked a private bank trying to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur’s Kayampur. Famers and police clashed in Haatpiplya, Dewas as the protestors pelted stones and torched vehicles.

Stay Tuned for Live updates

Jun 7, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

Jun 7, 2017 4:27 pm (IST)

Farmers are not only killed by the bullets but also been lynched by false advertisement given by the government: Abhishek Manu Singhvi


Jun 7, 2017 4:17 pm (IST)

Has Modi govt started a war against the farmers: Abhishek Manu Singhvi  


Jun 7, 2017 4:15 pm (IST)

Why PM has not said a word on Mansaur? DD Kisan channel was launced for kisan, does not show the real apathy of the farmers across the country. Nothing was shown in the Kisan channel about farmer's protest across the country. PM Modi has promised that farmers will get MSP for their produces which is not fulfilled till now: Abhishek Manu Singhvi


Jun 7, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)

In Maharashtra farmers were forced to throw their produced items on the streets. BJP has insulted the farmers of India: Abhishek Manu Singhvi  


Jun 7, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

This is total bizarre that internet have been banned in any part of the country other than the valley: Abhishek Manu Singhvi  


Jun 7, 2017 4:11 pm (IST)

Rumours were spread that Rahul Gandhi had planned to participate in the protest: Abhishek Manu Singhvi  


Jun 7, 2017 4:10 pm (IST)

BJP is in total denial that there was no firing. It’s a very sad thing: Abhishek Manu Singhvi  


Jun 7, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

Farmers are in distress. BJP is killing sons of the lands: Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Mandsaur farmers protest


Jun 7, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to not pay attention to rumours, saying he is constantly in touch with officials. He tweeted, “I am a farmer and understand your problems. You can be assured your government implement all things”. 



Jun 7, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
Click to Read | MP Farmer Protest Spreads to 6 Districts; Unions Allege Death Toll Fudged
Jun 7, 2017 3:56 pm (IST)

Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has urged Centre to deploy additional CRPF personnel in the wake of fresh violence in the state. Four CRPF companies are deployed in and around Mandsaur. 


Jun 7, 2017 3:55 pm (IST)

Angry farmers had torched CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s effigy in Misrod area and vanadalised vehicles. At Khargone, angry farmers vandalised a dozen outlets including petrol pump and gas agency. Police used tear gas shells and lathi-charged protesters.  


Jun 7, 2017 3:47 pm (IST)

Internet services have been suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain due to the protests.


Jun 7, 2017 3:45 pm (IST)

Click to Read | The Past, Present, and Future of Farmers' Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Jun 7, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha accused the Congress party for playing dirty politics. “Shivraj government is committed to farmers’ welfare, no government has ever sanctioned Rs one crore compensation for the death of farmers’,” he said. "Is it low politics that Rahul Gandhi wants to indulge in,” he added. 


Jun 7, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)

National president of Rashtriya Mazdoor Kisan Sangh (RMKS) Shiv kumar Sharma claimed that the Mandsaur violence has taken the lives of eight people, including six from the Patidar community. The leader went on to allege that the government was withholding information on the number of those killed in firing. 


Jun 7, 2017 3:41 pm (IST)

Agitating farmers pelted stones on Bhopal-Indore passenger. Demonstrators also tried to stop a train and damaged the engine in the process in Dewas.

Protesters burnt down a fire tender in front of tehsil office in Dewas and also set on fire some vehicles parked there. Armed with sticks, bandh supporters set several shops on fire during the protests.


Jun 7, 2017 3:40 pm (IST)

Angry protests were reported from Dhar, Harda and Sehore, while a police station in Neemuch was vandalised. Protesters also attacked a private bank and tried to burn down an ATM in Mandsaur’s Kayampur. Famers clashed with police in Haatpiplya and Dewas after they pelted stones and torched vehicles.


Jun 7, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Violent protests by farmers spread to at least six districts across Madhya Pradesh, a day after six of them who were demonstrating for a loan waiver died in a police firing in Mandsaur.


LOAD MORE
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    ENG vs NZ
    310/10
    49.3 overs
    		 223/10
    44.3 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 87 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    AFG vs WI
    146/6
    20.0 overs
    		 147/3
    19.2 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    BAN vs AUS
    182/10
    44.3 overs
    		 83/1
    16.0 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    IND vs PAK
    319/3
    48.0 overs
    		 164/9
    33.4 overs
    India beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    WI vs AFG
    112/3
    15.0 overs
    		 93/10
    13.3 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 29 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.