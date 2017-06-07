Mandsaur Protesters Claim Farmers are Worse off Than Stone Pelters in Kashmir

Mandsaur: Family of the student shot dead in alleged police firing in Mandsaur on Tuesday staged a road jam in Mandsaur demanding chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s arrival on the spot on Wednesday.

Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh and SP OP Tripathi were reportedly roughed up by farmers.

Five farmers and a student Abhishek Patidar (17) were killed in the firing. The student was heading to his college when he was shot at during the protest, Abhishek’s family claimed. A heavy police force, CRPF and RAF personnel remained posted at the spot in Mandsaur.

Prominent grain and vegetable markets remained shut at most of the places in the state as Congress called for a bandh against the Tuesday firing on farmers. Meanwhile, Congress workers themselves engaged in vandalism at several places as they forced shopkeepers to close their outlets forcefully.

Madhya Pradesh: Protesting farmers got into a scuffled with #Mandsaur collector and SP for delay in their visit, demand presence of MP CM. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9W2kWIi — ANI (@ANI_news) June 7, 2017

Markets remained closed in Shajapur, Burhanpur, Mandsaur, Indore, Bhopal and several other places.

Besides Mandsaur, where curfew has been clamped in Piplaya Mandi and prohibitory orders have been imposed in rest of the district, heavy police force was posted in remaining districts of Malwa region including Indore to keep a check on law and order.

Former Mandsaur MP Minakshi Natrajan was arrested at Dodar as she tried to reach Mandsaur. BJP state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, revenue minister Rampal Singh and agriculture minister Gaurishnakar Bisen too were prevented from going to Mandsaur.

Unfazed, Congress state head Arun Yadav and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh also proceeded towards Mandsaur on Wednesday.

Farmers remained agitated in Mandsaur alleging that they were being treated worse than stone pelters of Kashmir. They also rejected compensation announced by the state government.

Reacting to the tragedy, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday declared an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured. In addition to money, a government job, to one of the family members of the deceased, will also be given.

Farmers in Mandsaur also alleged that CRPF had opened fire on them without any provocation after they exchanged stones with the police during the demonstration.