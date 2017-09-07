Mangaluru Bike Rally LIVE: Yeddyurappa Detained, Many BJP Leaders Arrested

Sep 7, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

Former Karnataka home minister R Ashoka said that there were 175 cases against over 1600 workers of PFI and SDPI in 2013 when the Congress came to power. "The first thing Siddaramaiah did was to withdraw all these cases in 2015. This gave them a moral boost and from 2015, the organisation's role is clear in at least eight murders of pro-Hindu activists. We demand that all these cases be handed over to NIA,” said Ashoka. “The clamp down clearly shows that the State government is terrified of the BJP's support and organisation in the state.”