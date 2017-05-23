X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 Declared. Check Here Manresults.nic.in
The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in
New Delhi: The Manipur Class 12 exam results 2017 was declared on Tuesday evening by the Council of Higher Secondary Exam.
The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in
The board had notified the students about the upcoming results in the local newspapers today.
Steps to check the Manipur HSE Class 12 results:
Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Exam (Manresults.nic.in).
Click on the notification for the Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (HSE) 2017 results.
Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.
First Published: May 23, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
Recommended For You
- ICC to Review Champions Trophy Security Following Manchester Attack
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Ex-wife Amrita Singh In This Old Interview
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Ford Names James Hackett As New CEO