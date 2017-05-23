Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 Declared. Check Here Manresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Manipur Class 12 exam results 2017 was declared on Tuesday evening by the Council of Higher Secondary Exam.

The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in

The board had notified the students about the upcoming results in the local newspapers today.

Steps to check the Manipur HSE Class 12 results:

Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Exam (Manresults.nic.in).

Click on the notification for the Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (HSE) 2017 results.

Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.