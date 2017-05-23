X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 Declared. Check Here Manresults.nic.in

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 7:06 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 Declared. Check Here Manresults.nic.in
The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Manipur Class 12 exam results 2017 was declared on Tuesday evening by the Council of Higher Secondary Exam.

The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in

The board had notified the students about the upcoming results in the local newspapers today.

Steps to check the Manipur HSE Class 12 results:

Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Exam (Manresults.nic.in).

Click on the notification for the Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (HSE) 2017 results.

Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.