X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 To Be Declared Today
Representative image
New Delhi: The Manipur Class 12 exam results 2017 will be declared on Tuesday by the Council of Higher Secondary Exam.
The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in
Steps to check the Manipur HSE Class 12 results:
Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Exam (Manresults.nic.in).
Click on the notification for the Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (HSE) 2017 results.
Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.
First Published: May 23, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
Recommended For You
- Dangal All Set To Beat Baahubali 2 At The Box Office, Earns 1523 Cr Worldwide
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Manchester Arena Terror Attack: All You Wanted to Know About Ariana Grande
- Ford Names James Hackett As New CEO
- Harbhajan Wants Zaheer to Become Team India's Bowling Coach