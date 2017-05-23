X

1-min read

Manipur Class 12 HSE Results 2017 To Be Declared Today

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 4:55 PM IST
Representative image

New Delhi: The Manipur Class 12 exam results 2017 will be declared on Tuesday by the Council of Higher Secondary Exam.

The results can be seen at the board's official website at Manresults.nic.in

Steps to check the Manipur HSE Class 12 results:

Go to the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Exam (Manresults.nic.in).

Click on the notification for the Higher Secondary Examination 2017 (HSE) 2017 results.

Fill in your details, including Roll number, in the fields provided.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
