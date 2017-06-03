Manipur HSLC Class 10 Results 2017 Declared. Check Your Grades on manresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) declared the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) Class 10 Results 2017 on Saturday. The exams were conducted from March 17 – April 4, 2017.

However, an official update on the same is yet to come from the board.

The Manipur HSLC Class 10th Results 2017 is available on official websites bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the BSEM Class 10th Result 2017 (HSLC):

- Log on to official website websites bsem.nic.in, manresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link flashing HSLC Results 2017

- Enter your Registration No and other details on the fields provided

- Click on Submit

- Download the Manipur HSLC Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

The result are also available on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net

Manipur HSC or Class 12 result was declared on May 25, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.1 per cent. Ngangom Jinita from Enlighten Knowledge Hr. Sec. School, Sangakpham topped with 454 marks.

For the academic year 2015-2016, around 35000 students appeared for the BSEM HSLC class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 61.52%