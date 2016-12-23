Manipur Tense: All You Need To Know About Economic Blockade

Imphal: Why has the long economic blockade by the Naga Council affected Manipur so badly?

Manipur capital Imphal is a valley which is surrounded by hills from almost all sides. The approach roads are through the two National Highways, 2 and 37. Apart from that there is a 100 km road from Moreh, on the Myanmar border. All three roads cross the Naga-inhabited hills to reach the valley.

'Economic Blockade' has been the favourite tool to create pressure on the valley for all the hill groups. Imphal valley which caters to almost 90% of the population of the state has a majority of Meiteis. The hills which has the 90% of land are mostly the Naga, Kukis and the other hill tribes.

Here are 10 points on what you need to know on the latest economic blockade.

1. 53rd day of 'economic blockade' in Manipur by United Naga Council. Since 1st November, trucks carrying supplies to Imphal where stopped at National Highway 2 and 37, the two lifelines for the valley. Even the Trans Asian Highway wasn't spared. The 'economic blockade' was 'upgraded' to a 'total shutdown' on November 25th after the arrest of the UNC president Gaidon Kamei and information secretary Stephen Lamkang.

2. Blockade imposed by UNC to protest the creation of 7 new districts. The Naga groups claim they were not consulted while announcing the districts, government says it was done for administrative ease.

3. Curfew imposed in parts of Imphal valley after protest called against the blockade turned violent. Over 50 vehicles going from Imphal to the Naga dominated hill districts have been torched in the last few days.

4. Security has been increased across the state, 40 additional companies of paramilitary forces sent. Manipur on high alert to avoid ethnic clash in the state, especially around Christmas.

5. Due to the blockade stocks of all essential supplies are almost over. Petrol prices have shot up to Rs 200-250. Government claims it has fuel reserve only for about 2 days.

6. Thousands of trucks carrying essential commodities are stuck at the various parts of the highway. The international trade via Myanmar has come to a virtual halt.

7. State government says UNC is openly backed by NSCN(IM) cadres. Blames a number of ambush on the police and administration on them. It has written to Central government to reign in NSCN(IM) as the centre is in talks with him.

8. Naga groups unhappy because the creation of new districts jeopardises their claim for a Greater Nagalim , which would include Nagaland and earstwhile 4 hill districts of Manipur. Manipur is adamant at not ceding its territory to the Nagas.

9. Three time Chief Minister Ibobi Singh of the Congress party has squarely blamed the centre for the crisis. He says the same group the centre is in talks with is holding Manipur on ransom.

10. BJP which was gaining ground in the state has suffered a setback, as it is being identified as a party close to the Naga groups by the majority of the state.