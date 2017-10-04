Manjula Shete, Murdered Inmate, was Brought to Byculla Jail to Increase Security, Reveals Letter

: Manjula Shete, the 32-year-old inmate who was allegedly beaten to death by the prison staff, was brought to enhance the security of Byculla jail in Mumbai, a letter accessed by News18 revealed.Manjula was promoted from an inmate to a warden and brought to Byculla as the jail housed several high-profile prisoners, including Indrani Mukerjea, and needed more wardens.A letter from the chargesheet in the Manjula Shetye murder case stated that presence of various foreign and Naxal prisoners had necessitated more wardens.Indrani Mukherjee, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had claimed that her life was in danger, for she raised her voice against the atrocities in the prison. She also said that she and other inmates were told not to give any statement against the prison officials.The letter, which was written in September 2016, states that five women wardens were needed in Byculla prison. It said that four had been allotted, but only two were present as the other two had completed their sentence.Indrani, in her statement to the crime branch, said that she saw Shete being beaten up. A jail official, Sandeep Bagul, who saw the CCTV footage of the assault, in his statement, stated that even he had seen Manjula being dragged by her hair to the first-floor barrack by women jail staffers.