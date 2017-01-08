Manmohan Singh to Release Congress's Punjab Manifesto on Monday
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will release here on Monday the Congress manifesto for the February 4 elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.
The Congress has already released names of 77 candidates for the electoral fray.
