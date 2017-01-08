»
1-min read

Manmohan Singh to Release Congress's Punjab Manifesto on Monday

IANS

First published: January 8, 2017, 11:35 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
File photo of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will release here on Monday the Congress manifesto for the February 4 elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

The Congress has already released names of 77 candidates for the electoral fray.

