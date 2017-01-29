Mann Ki Baat: Exams Are Pleasure Not Pressure, PM Modi Tells Students

New Delhi: Consider exams as pleasure not pressure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, adding that gaining knowledge was a more important goal than gaining marks.

"Expectations are the root cause of all sorts of problems… Competing with others can make you unhappy and jealous. Compete with yourself and you will be energised and more determined to excel," he said.

"Concentrate on how to work hard and increase your knowledge bank. There are few who get good marks in exam but fail in real life," he said.

Modi also paid a tribute to soldiers who died in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir. "When we were happily celebrating Republic Day, soldiers were killed in an avalanche," he said. "I salute them."

In the beginning of the address, he appealed to the youth to observe two-minute silence in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, Martyrs' Day. He also asked them to share the story of this year's Ashok Chakra winner on social media.