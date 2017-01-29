Mann Ki Baat Live: Life is a Challenge Beyond Exams, PM Tells Students

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme.
Today's edition is focussed on students who will be appearing for final exams in the weeks to come. Asking the parents to create an atmosphere conducive to studies, the PM has also asked students to consider exams as "pleasure not pressure".
In the beginning of the address the PM appealed to the youth to observe two-minute silence in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, Martyrs' Day. He also asked them to share the story of this year's Ashok Chakra winner on social media.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
* 26th January our republic day was celebrated across country joyfully
* There is a lot one need to improve for citizens right
* Appeals 2 minute silence @ 11 AM on 30th jan for Bapu's death anniversary
* Congratulate families&personnel who won gallantry awards on R-Day. I urge youth to reserch on them by using internet&spread the word
* Payed homeage to those who died in J&K avalanchee
* Urges youth to pay homage to those who were awarded Ashok Chakra
* I have seen education is a major problem among youth these days
* Exam is festival, enjoy it
* Consider exam as pleasure not pressure
* Urges parents to create a festive enviorment during exams
* Smile more, score more.
* Boosts morale of class X,XII students
* One should have a peaceful mind while giving exam
* Relaxation is a the best medicine for recalling
* Happy mind is the secret of good marksheet
* APJ could not clear air force exam but he became india's Prez hence we should learn from his life
* Exam is taken as if its matter of DO or Die.
* Life is challenges beyond exam
* Marks and marksheets matters upto a particular level
* What matter is how much knowledge one incurred
* If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow
* If students tend to target only exams then they will study only for numbers not for knowledge
* You should compete with yourself to see how can tomorrow be made better than yesterday
* There are few who get good marks in exam but they get fail in real life
* Concentrate on how to work hard and increase your knowledge bank
* Accept your capabilities
* I will request parents to accept the fact that they need to give time to their children irrespective of how much busy.
* Look at life of Sachin Tendulkar; he kept challenging himself and bettered his own records, which is what is inspiring
* Competing with others can make you unhappy & jealous. Complete with yourself & you will be energised & more determined to excel
* Cheating is the cheapest thing to do
* Expectation is a problem
* There is a life outside books
* Use your creativity to build your knowledge bank
* Draws a link to sports
* During poll rallies, I get a soar throat
* Expectations a root for all sought of problems
* The persons who plays shines in life
* Young people prepare for exams
* Be confident for your exams
* I thank all the jawans of Coast Guard.
