Mann Ki Baat Live: Life is a Challenge Beyond Exams, PM Tells Students

Jan 29, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

* 26th January our republic day was celebrated across country joyfully

* There is a lot one need to improve for citizens right

* Appeals 2 minute silence @ 11 AM on 30th jan for Bapu's death anniversary

* Congratulate families&personnel who won gallantry awards on R-Day. I urge youth to reserch on them by using internet&spread the word

* Payed homeage to those who died in J&K avalanchee

* Urges youth to pay homage to those who were awarded Ashok Chakra

* I have seen education is a major problem among youth these days

* Exam is festival, enjoy it

* Consider exam as pleasure not pressure

* Urges parents to create a festive enviorment during exams

* Smile more, score more.

* Boosts morale of class X,XII students

* One should have a peaceful mind while giving exam

* Relaxation is a the best medicine for recalling

* Happy mind is the secret of good marksheet

* APJ could not clear air force exam but he became india's Prez hence we should learn from his life

* Exam is taken as if its matter of DO or Die.

* Life is challenges beyond exam

* Marks and marksheets matters upto a particular level

* What matter is how much knowledge one incurred

* If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow

* If students tend to target only exams then they will study only for numbers not for knowledge

* You should compete with yourself to see how can tomorrow be made better than yesterday

* There are few who get good marks in exam but they get fail in real life

* Concentrate on how to work hard and increase your knowledge bank

* Accept your capabilities

* I will request parents to accept the fact that they need to give time to their children irrespective of how much busy.

* Look at life of Sachin Tendulkar; he kept challenging himself and bettered his own records, which is what is inspiring

* Competing with others can make you unhappy & jealous. Complete with yourself & you will be energised & more determined to excel

* Cheating is the cheapest thing to do

* Expectation is a problem

* There is a life outside books

* Use your creativity to build your knowledge bank

* Draws a link to sports

* During poll rallies, I get a soar throat

* Expectations a root for all sought of problems

* The persons who plays shines in life

* Young people prepare for exams

* Be confident for your exams

* I thank all the jawans of Coast Guard.