Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Participation in 'Run for Unity' on Sardar PateI's Birth Anniversary

Event Highlights
Here’s a recap of the Mann ki Baat address:
Sardar Patel shaped the Nation as whole. He united the entire country - PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/7c5OHcpOx5— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 29, 2017
#PMonAIR: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Sahab, #RunforUnity will be organized throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/6uoPxqNj0b— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 29, 2017
Sardar Patel’s speciality was immensely capable of devising practical solutions to the most complicated problems in the way...He ensured that millions of Indians were brought under the ambit of one nation & one constitution...And that's why his birthday is celebrated as national unity day, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat
Guru Nanak Dev ji is not only the first Guru of Sikhs, but he is also a 'Jagat Guru'.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/IRFrC7YnJv— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2017
Yoga for Young India!— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2017
Yoga will help our children from lifestyle disorders.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/gGMTUg5jfl
#MannKiBaat | Many felicitations to all children on #ChildrensDay celebrated on b'day of our first PM Jawaharlal Nehru ji: #PMOnAIR📻 pic.twitter.com/2r0ym3XffP— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 29, 2017
#MannKiBaat | #PMOnAIR📻 pic.twitter.com/PZTWND2DA1— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 29, 2017
Sister Nivedita worked to unite people by awakening national consciousness.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/L29htFbyKY— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2017
Our belief of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' & our contribution to world peace.#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/L8TdDx4v01— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 29, 2017
Sister Nivedita’s original name was Margaret Noble. True to her name, she served India with nobility... She was a pioneer in girls’ education in India and in providing health services to the poor. She was a westerner who embraced India wholeheartedly, and lived and died with the well-being of India and Indians on her mind and in her heart, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat
Now the country is moving towards 'Khadi for transformation'- PM #MannKiBaat https://t.co/FfbEpnbpPX pic.twitter.com/VpW6ItpF7Z— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) October 29, 2017
