Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Participation in 'Run for Unity' on Sardar PateI's Birth Anniversary

News18.com | October 29, 2017, 11:43 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 37th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. During the 30-minute address, Modi extended Chhath Puja wishes and shared his experience of celebrating Diwali with jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. The PM also invoked Sister Nivdeta, saying she is widely believed to be the inspiration behind Tamil poet Bharathiar’s Puthumai Penn. The PM concluded the address with an appeal to participate in ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Here’s a recap of the Mann ki Baat address:
Oct 29, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Kidambi Srikanth on Denmark Open title win and for enhancing the prestige of India. 

Sardar Patel’s speciality was immensely capable of devising practical solutions to the most complicated problems in the way...He ensured that millions of Indians were brought under the ambit of one nation & one constitution...And that's why his birthday is celebrated as national unity day, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Oct 29, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

We shall celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on 31st October 2017... Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji was the one who laid the foundation stone of modern, unified India., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Come 2019, we are going to celebrate 550th PRAKASH VARSH of Guru Nanak ji. Let us try & advance on path of his ideals & teachings., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Oct 29, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

He ran LANGAR which sowed seeds of spirit of service amongst fellow beings. Partaking of LANGAR together created feeling of unity, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

He entered into dialogue with people & showed them path of truth, sacrifice & dedication, advocated message of equality in society, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Guru Nanak Dev ji undertook 28 thousand kilometre journey on foot and throughout the journey spread the message of true humanity, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

We’ll celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 4. Guru Nanak Dev ji is not only the first guru of Sikhs; he’s guru to the entire world., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Our players performed magnificently, on the basis of their sterling efforts, India become the Asia Cup champion after 10 yrs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

I extend felicitations on behalf of the entire nation to the entire team and support staff, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Regardless of the fact that India could not win the title, the young players of India won the hearts of everyone, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

FIFA U-17 World Cup was organized this month; Teams from all over the world came to India...The world cup was successfully organized; all teams performed their best..., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Do not look at Ayurveda and Yoga as a means of medical treatment only; instead of this we should make them a part of our life, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Society, family need to pay attention towards this crisis; I would like to request  family's to inculcate in children habit of playing in open grounds., says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Yoga for Young India; it will be helpful especially for our young friends, in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Our holy land has given great souls who selflessly served humanity; Sister Nivedita was 1 such extraordinary person, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Prime Minister said Sister Nivedita had made India her life’s mission and was a pioneer in girls’ education and in providing health services to the poor, while paying tributes on the 150th birth anniversary of the social worker.

Sister Nivedita’s original name was Margaret Noble. True to her name, she served India with nobility... She was a pioneer in girls’ education in India and in providing health services to the poor. She was a westerner who embraced India wholeheartedly, and lived and died with the well-being of India and Indians on her mind and in her heart, says  Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

Prime Minister invokes Sister Nivedita, says she lived for poor

From the days of Khadi for Nation, we came to see Khadi for Fashion, and now the country is moving towards 'Khadi for transformation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 37th edition of Maan Ki Baat

