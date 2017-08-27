Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Dera Violence, Says Can't Break Law in Name of Faith

Aug 27, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

RECAP| In the last episode of the programme, PM Narendra Modi spoke about monsoon season, which bring both joy and flood. He said that the government is doing all it can to help those who stranded because of floods. He also spoke extensively about mega reform GST, which he said has truly transformed the economy. PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the month of August in India's history. He spoke about the Non-Cooperation movement, the Quit India movement and India's Independence - all of which happened in the month of August.