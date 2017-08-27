GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Dera Violence, Says Can't Break Law in Name of Faith

News18.com | August 27, 2017, 11:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the violence by Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Haryana. Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat’ address said, “Violence in the name of faith in unacceptable. Everyone in the country must abide by the law.” The PM asserted that any person or group taking law in own hands will not be spared.

Aug 27, 2017 11:43 am (IST)

PM Modi concludes ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address saying,"My dear countrymen, once again, I wish you Michchamidukkadm. Thank you very much".

Aug 27, 2017 11:39 am (IST)

PM Modi added that all those who opened their accounts through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna got insurance too. He further said so far Rs 65,000 crores have been deposited in the banks through the scheme.

Aug 27, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

We celebrate 5th September as Teachers Day. I salute Dr. Radhakrishnan ji. It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.This Teachers Day, let’s take a pledge to ‘Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead Everyone’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Aug 27, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi conveys his best wishes to 6 officers of the Indian navy, going to circumnavigate the globe on the sailing vessel INSVTarini. Was very proud to meet the team that is sailing across the world on INSV Tarini. Share your good wishes to them on the NM App:  PM Modi 

Aug 27, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Playing in field over play stations, play sports on the computer but go out and play first: PM Modi asks youngsters. Let's welcome Young Visitors from all across world with festival of Sport; create conducive Sporting Atmosphere in country, says PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Aug 27, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Country celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August on birth anniversary of great hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand ji. Sports Ministry has developed a sports portal for the budding sportspersons. It will be launched tomorrow: PM Modi. He also spoke about U-17 FIFA World Cup 2017 and wished the participants best of luck. 

Aug 27, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi said that Mann Ki Baat is important because it allows him to connect with so many people. He said that we bargain with the poor vendors but when we got to an expensive restaurant we spend carelessly. "It is important to trust our citizens. We have to trust the poor of India. When we bargain for 1 or 2 rupees, it breaks the heart of a poor shopkeeper," said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat. 

Aug 27, 2017 11:15 am (IST)

Speaking on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister informs that till now over 2.30 lakh villages have declared as open-defecation free. He also urged the people to practice cleanliness campaign and asks the nation to start ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai’ campaign 15 days before the October 2, Gandhi Jayanti and give renewed focus to cleanliness. Volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind cleaned 22 temples and 3 mosques which were affected by flood in Gujarat's Dhanera, said PM Modi.

Aug 27, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

PM Modi wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam. He also appreciated the efforts being made to celebrate the festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

Aug 27, 2017 11:08 am (IST)
Aug 27, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

While talking about festivals, I want to say- Micchami Dukkadam. This is about values of forgiveness and compassion. Our festivals are linked with nature and welfare of farmers. The Jain Community celebrated the Samvatsari Parva yesterday. We have been hearing and saying Ahimsa ParmoDharmah from our Childhood. Let us make our festivals as much about cleanliness: PM Modi 

Aug 27, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land & on other, news of violence comes in, it is only natural to be concerned. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form.Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are: PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Aug 27, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Apart from these, the Prime Minister is also expected to raise the issue of violence in Haryana and Punjab which took place after Dera Sacha Sauda chief  Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape. PM Modi condemned the "deeply distressing" violence that swept Haryana and some other states after conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case and appealed for peace.

Aug 27, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

In this edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi is likely to speak on a range of sports issues especially 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Sports Day and Bharat Indigenous Games. He is expected to announce the details of the new Khelo India initiative under which about 1,000 sportspersons will get a fixed annual salary for training whereas funds will be raised for schools and universities for creating sports infrastructure. PM might speak about Major Dhyan Chand and his inspirational achievements.

Aug 27, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

RECAP| In the last episode of the programme, PM Narendra Modi spoke about monsoon season, which bring both joy and flood. He said that the government is doing all it can to help those who stranded because of floods. He also spoke extensively about mega reform GST, which he said has truly transformed the economy. PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the month of August in India's history. He spoke about the Non-Cooperation movement, the Quit India movement and India's Independence - all of which happened in the month of August.

Aug 27, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

PM Nadrendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat begins in a short while from now. You can hear it on your mobile phone also through Narednra Modi app. 

Aug 27, 2017 10:36 am (IST)

The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.

Aug 27, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

The SAI centres across the country are gearing up to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' he is likely to touch upon issues related to sports, especially 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. "The National Sports Day is approaching and the PM is very keen to see that India develops into a sporting country, so he will touch upon a lot of sports issues," a sports ministry official told PTI 

Aug 27, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues at 11am today during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The 35th edition of the monthly radio programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. Mann Ki Baat is an apolitical and interactive broadcast focusing on welfare and well-being of the people.

