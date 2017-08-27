Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Dera Violence, Says Can't Break Law in Name of Faith

Event Highlights
Stay tuned LIVE updates:
Country celebrates National Sports Day on 29th August on birth anniversary of great hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand ji. Sports Ministry has developed a sports portal for the budding sportspersons. It will be launched tomorrow: PM Modi. He also spoke about U-17 FIFA World Cup 2017 and wished the participants best of luck.
Prime Minister Modi said that Mann Ki Baat is important because it allows him to connect with so many people. He said that we bargain with the poor vendors but when we got to an expensive restaurant we spend carelessly. "It is important to trust our citizens. We have to trust the poor of India. When we bargain for 1 or 2 rupees, it breaks the heart of a poor shopkeeper," said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
Speaking on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Prime Minister informs that till now over 2.30 lakh villages have declared as open-defecation free. He also urged the people to practice cleanliness campaign and asks the nation to start ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa Hai’ campaign 15 days before the October 2, Gandhi Jayanti and give renewed focus to cleanliness. Volunteers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind cleaned 22 temples and 3 mosques which were affected by flood in Gujarat's Dhanera, said PM Modi.
While talking about festivals, I want to say- Micchami Dukkadam. This is about values of forgiveness and compassion. Our festivals are linked with nature and welfare of farmers. The Jain Community celebrated the Samvatsari Parva yesterday. We have been hearing and saying Ahimsa ParmoDharmah from our Childhood. Let us make our festivals as much about cleanliness: PM Modi
On one hand, sense of festivity pervades land & on other, news of violence comes in, it is only natural to be concerned. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha. Violence is not acceptable in the nation, in any form.Those who take the law in their hands or take to violence will not be spared, whoever they are: PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Apart from these, the Prime Minister is also expected to raise the issue of violence in Haryana and Punjab which took place after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of rape. PM Modi condemned the "deeply distressing" violence that swept Haryana and some other states after conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case and appealed for peace.
In this edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi is likely to speak on a range of sports issues especially 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Sports Day and Bharat Indigenous Games. He is expected to announce the details of the new Khelo India initiative under which about 1,000 sportspersons will get a fixed annual salary for training whereas funds will be raised for schools and universities for creating sports infrastructure. PM might speak about Major Dhyan Chand and his inspirational achievements.
RECAP| In the last episode of the programme, PM Narendra Modi spoke about monsoon season, which bring both joy and flood. He said that the government is doing all it can to help those who stranded because of floods. He also spoke extensively about mega reform GST, which he said has truly transformed the economy. PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the month of August in India's history. He spoke about the Non-Cooperation movement, the Quit India movement and India's Independence - all of which happened in the month of August.
PM Nadrendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat begins in a short while from now. You can hear it on your mobile phone also through Narednra Modi app.
The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 PM.
The SAI centres across the country are gearing up to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' he is likely to touch upon issues related to sports, especially 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. "The National Sports Day is approaching and the PM is very keen to see that India develops into a sporting country, so he will touch upon a lot of sports issues," a sports ministry official told PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of issues at 11am today during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The 35th edition of the monthly radio programme will be broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan. Mann Ki Baat is an apolitical and interactive broadcast focusing on welfare and well-being of the people.
