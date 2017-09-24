Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Radio Show's 3rd Anniversary

Sep 24, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

The Khadi Ashram remained non-functional for so many years. We have revived the Khadi industry. Now the poor Khadi workers can look forward to a livelihood from this indigenous industry. We should take the Khadi revolution forward. Buy Khadi products to help the poor, it will bring prosperity to their houses: PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat address.