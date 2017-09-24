Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Radio Show's 3rd Anniversary

Event Highlights
Here's a recap:
Modi appeals to the nation to help the tourism industry to grow.
PM @narendramodi urges people, specially youngsters to discover the wonders of #IncredibleIndia in the months to come. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/V3gedpGWt1— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Kashmir's 18-year-old cleanliness crusader Bilal Dar, who created a living by picking up waste from the Wular Lake in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Modi lauds the Kashmiri youth's efforts to clean an entire lake on his own and asks the Kashmir administration to take inspiration from him. Dar is reported to have cleared about 12,000 kgs of trash from the lake.
The Khadi Ashram remained non-functional for so many years. We have revived the Khadi industry. Now the poor Khadi workers can look forward to a livelihood from this indigenous industry. We should take the Khadi revolution forward. Buy Khadi products to help the poor, it will bring prosperity to their houses: PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat address.
Mann ki Baat will be broadcast across the nation on All India Radio and Doordarshan. Akashvani, on the other hand, will be airing the programme in regional languages, immediately after the Hindi address. The address will be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
PM Modi's address will begin shortly.
#MannKiBaat begins shortly. Hear it on your mobiles. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly start addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast programme, Mann ki Baat. The 36th edition of the programme will start at 11am on Sunday. PM Modi is expected to speak on the ambitious Sardar Sarovar Dam that he inaugurated last Sunday in Gujarat along with the big-ticket project of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train.
