Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation on Radio Show's 3rd Anniversary

News18.com | September 24, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the third anniversary of his Mann ki Baat radio programme, saying an ideological movement is needed to make cleanliness a norm across the country. During the address, the PM also lauded Kashmiri youth Bilal Dar for cleaning up Wular lake in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. He also congratulated Lt. Swati Mahadik and Lt. Nidhi Dubey, widows of martyrs, on joining the Indian Army.

Here's a recap:
Sep 24, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Prime Minister ends his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat by wishing the nation for the Navratri celebrations.

Sep 24, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Modi appeals to the nation to help the tourism industry to grow.

Sep 24, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Lt Swati Mahadik and Nidhi Dubey joined the Army after their husbands were martyred at the border. Swati trained herself for 11 months and joined the Army. Nidhi also did the same and we laud their efforts and congratulate them. They have inspired our nation: PM Modi.

Sep 24, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

India is a very diverse country. We must see our country first, visit all the places to know our own nation: Modi during his Mann ki Baat address.

Sep 24, 2017 11:21 am (IST)

PM Modi refers to former President and scientist APJ Abul Kalam, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandi, Lokmanya Tilak and other eminent dignitaries to denote India's diversity and culture.

Sep 24, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Nanaji Deshmukh devoted his life towards the betterment of our villages: PM Modi.

Sep 24, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Kashmir's 18-year-old cleanliness crusader Bilal Dar, who created a living by picking up waste from the Wular Lake in Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Modi lauds the Kashmiri youth's efforts to clean an entire lake on his own and asks the Kashmir administration to take inspiration from him. Dar is reported to have cleared about 12,000 kgs of trash from the lake.

Sep 24, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

We have organised a number of programmes, competitions, art events and a number of other things for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. We must make 'Swachhata' a way of life. The media has to play a very important role in the 'Swachhata' campaign: Modi on the cleanliness drive.

Sep 24, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

The Khadi Ashram remained non-functional for so many years. We have revived the Khadi industry. Now the poor Khadi workers can look forward to a livelihood from this indigenous industry. We should take the Khadi revolution forward. Buy Khadi products to help the poor, it will bring prosperity to their houses: PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat address.

Sep 24, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Once I mentioned an incident of a father clicking selfies with his daughter. It created a nationwide movement, with hundreds and thousands clicking selfies with their daughters: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat.

Sep 24, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

PM Modi says, "I have tried to keep the Mann ki Baat programme out of any kind of politics."

Sep 24, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi starts his monthly radio address. Says its a means to connect with his people, who write to him, tell him their stories. The programme is not just about his ideas or thoughts, but of the people.

Sep 24, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

This is the third year of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat programme.

Sep 24, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Mann ki Baat will be broadcast across the nation on All India Radio and Doordarshan. Akashvani, on the other hand, will be airing the programme in regional languages, immediately after the Hindi address. The address will be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Sep 24, 2017 10:55 am (IST)

PM Modi's address will begin shortly.

Sep 24, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

In his address last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Panchkula violence in an indirect reference. He mostly dwelled on India's culture, traditions and the unique diversity. 

Sep 24, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly start addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast programme, Mann ki Baat. The 36th edition of the programme will start at 11am on Sunday. PM Modi is expected to speak on the ambitious Sardar Sarovar Dam that he inaugurated last Sunday in Gujarat along with the big-ticket project of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train.

