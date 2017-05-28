LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Mann Ki Baat Live: Happy to See Youth Studying on Freedom Struggle, Says PM

News18.com | May 28, 2017, 11:09 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 32nd edition of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 28, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

When People are gobbling up medicines indiscriminately, Yoga plays vital role in helping people to lead stress-free life: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

I want people to send me pictures of 3 generations doing Yoga together: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

I got a very interesting suggestion- since its 3rd Yoga Day, why not 3 generations of a family come together and practice Yoga: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Yoga is integrating the world today. Yoga guarantees both wellness and fitness: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Our ancestors conserved nature, we must show the same compassion towards future generations: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves.Nature always refreshes us: PM Modi


May 28, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

May 28, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Today we remember Veer Savarkar on his Birth Anniversary. He spent time at the 'Kaala Pani' and there he wrote a lot: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat


May 28, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

I am happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail: PM Modi 


May 28, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

I said that during the holidays get out of your comfort zone, do something new. I am glad lot of people shared their experiences with me: PM Modi


May 28, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

We are proud that people from all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat 


May 28, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

May 28, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Mann ki Baat by greeting the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, where Muslims keep a dawn-to-dusk fast.


May 28, 2017 10:35 am (IST)

Click to Read | Exclusive Excerpts From Official Biography of Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
May 28, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

On the occasion of third anniversary of the Narendra Modi government, book titled ‘Mann Ki Baat – A Social Revolution on Radio’ was launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The first copy of the book was received by President Pranab Mukherjee. The book release was held at the Darbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan. 


May 28, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

PM Modi urged young people to think out of box. He said India is full of diversities and young students should try learning a new language. They can take up a new hobby like learning to swim or draw.


May 28, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

May 28, 2017 10:21 am (IST)

For the first time Mann Ki Baat will be aired with Sanskrit subtitles, it will be aired tonight at 7:30 pm on India's only cultural channel DD_Bharati 


May 28, 2017 10:16 am (IST)

In his last address, he announced a refer and earn scheme for youngsters using the BHIM App. He said that a youngster stands to earn Rs 10 if they refer the app to somebody and once that person completes three transactions through it.


May 28, 2017 10:13 am (IST)

“I congratulate the citizens of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Both the states have striven to reach the heights of progress continually, contributed to the development of the nation, great people born in both states have continuously inspired us," said PM Modi in his last 'Mann Ki Baat'.


May 28, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

PM Modi raised the issue of VIP culture and said that the decision to get rid of red beacon from the vehicles was taken to remove the culture from the minds of such people. 


May 28, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

In the last episode, PM Modi had said, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is not only limited to the confines of India but also applies to the global context. He also said neighbouring countries should be with India in its journey towards progress so that they may develop equally.

 


May 28, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

May 28, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday will address the nation in the 32nd episode of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 a.m.

 


