Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Republic Day Parade to Have Record 10 Chief Guests as PM Invites ASEAN Leaders

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Sanchari Chatterjee brings you live updates:
ASEAN leaders from 10 countries to reach India to attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. ASEAN countries include Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.
India looks forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders for Republic Day 2018 celebrations. This is the first time so many leaders will grace the celebrations as the Chief Guests. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/EF91d1oGMl— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2017
MUSLIM WOMEN | Proud that our government took steps to abolish a 70-year-old practice of triple talaq and empowered them. We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not need have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New opportunities are being created for the youth. From Skill development to innovation & entrepreneurship, our youth are excelling in every sector. It is now the time that a system is created where newest development opportunities are easily accessible for the ‘New India Youth': Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi heeps praises on Kashmir youth Anjum Bashir Khan.
While talking about positivity, I want to talk about Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, who excelled in the KAS exam. He overcame adversities and distinguished himself: PM @narendramodi during #MannKiBaat— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2017
During Mann Ki Baat last month, I had spoken about Positive India. I am happy that so many people shared their Positive India moments through social media: PM Modi.
During #MannKiBaat last month, I had spoken about #PositiveIndia. I am happy that so many people shared their Positive India moments through social media: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 31, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to star his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in a short while. The Prime Minister had invited ideas from his listeners for the programme. In a tweet, he had written: "The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st."
PM Narendra Modi tweets: "The final #MannKiBaat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st."
The final #MannKiBaat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message or write on the MyGov Open Forum. https://t.co/3S3kk9pz90— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two events -- 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations on Sunday, and the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 1 -- via video conferencing. The PM will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.
'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme that PM Modi started with his tenure as has become a popular trend in the nation with Twitter announcing the list of its most trending hashtags in India for 2017 and 'Mann Ki Baat' topping the chart. This was anticipated as the #Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who takes to the radio on the last Sunday of every month would be making his last radio address of 2017 on December 31. In his last such address, the Prime Minister had touched upon issues such as terrorism apart from an appeal to farmers to use healthier options for farming.
39TH EDITION | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly start addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast programme, Mann ki Baat. The 39th edition of the programme will start at 11am on Sunday. The radio programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
-
29 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 187/720.0 overs 140/1019.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
-
26 - 27 Dec, 2017 | Zimbabwe in South Africa SA vs ZIM 309/978.3 overs 68/1030.1 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
-
26 - 30 Dec, 2017 | The Ashes AUS vs ENG 327/10119.0 overs 491/10144.1 oversAustralia drew with England
-
26 Dec, 2017 | West Indies in New Zealand NZ vs WI 131/423.0 overs 99/923.0 oversNew Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Dec, 2017 | Sri Lanka in India SL vs IND 135/720.0 overs 139/519.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets