Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Republic Day Parade to Have Record 10 Chief Guests as PM Invites ASEAN Leaders

News18.com | December 31, 2017, 12:51 PM IST
Event Highlights

The upcoming Republic Day parade will have record 10 chief guests with PM Narendra Modi inviting the leaders of ASEAN member states. The PM made the announcement on his Mann ki Baat radio address, in which he also wished the nation on New Year Eve. Earlier, delivering the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations in Kerala via video conferencing, the PM talked about the tripe talaq bill. “After years of suffering, Muslim women finally have freedom from triple talaq,” the PM said.

Stay tuned as Sanchari Chatterjee brings you live updates:
Dec 31, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

A cleanliness survey will be conducted from 4th of January to 10th of March, 2018 to evaluate achievements in cleanliness level in our urban areas: PM Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

ASEAN leaders from 10 countries to reach India to attend the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. ASEAN countries include Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

Dec 31, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

ASEAN LEADERS FOR R-DAY | India looks forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders for Republic Day 2018 celebrations. This is the first time that so many leaders will attend the celebrations as the chief guests, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

MUSLIM WOMEN | Proud that our government took steps to abolish a 70-year-old practice of triple talaq and empowered them. We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not need have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu & Kashmir. I was amazed at spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

Swachh Survekshan begins in January. We will once again have a look at the strides we are making in cleanliness and areas in which we can improve: PM Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

New opportunities are being created for the youth. From Skill development to innovation & entrepreneurship, our youth are excelling in every sector. It is now the time that a system is created where newest development opportunities are easily accessible for the ‘New India Youth': Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

PM Modi heeps praises on Kashmir youth Anjum Bashir Khan. 

Dec 31, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

Just now, while talking to you I got an idea whether we could organize a mock Parliament in every district of India? I propose it should be around August 15: PM Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Dec 31, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

PRAISES KASHMIR YOUTH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Jammu and Kashmir’s Anjum Bashir Khan, a 27-year-old youth who had lost his house to militancy, for cracking the Kashmir Civil Service exam this year.

Dec 31, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

During Mann Ki Baat last month, I had spoken about Positive India. I am happy that so many people shared their Positive India moments through social media: PM Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

This year was 350th ‘Prakash Parv’ of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Illustrious life of Gobind Singh ji, full of instances of courage & sacrifice is a source of inspiration to all of us: PM Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Dec 31, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

A vote is the biggest power in a democracy and it can transform our nation. Tomorrow, 1st January is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters: PM Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:08 am (IST)

Wish to address the Young India, with your effort, we will move towards a 'New India' in 2018. New India will be free from poison of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption; free from dirt and poverty: PM Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Tomorrow, 1st January is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 31, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about the commitment of Lord Christ and Guru Gobind Singh, who's birth anniversary is round the corner, to wish his listeners ahead of the New Year.

Dec 31, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts addressing the nation in the 39th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Says, "I have received a lot of feedback, letters, comments and observation from the people. Always look forward to them."

Dec 31, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to star his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' in a short while. The Prime Minister had invited ideas from his listeners for the programme. In a tweet, he had written: "The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st."

Dec 31, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

ON TRIPLE TALAQ | "After a long time Muslim women got freedom from #TripleTalaq , they had been suffering for years," says PM Narendra Modi at the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations via video conferencing. PM Modi is expected to start his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am.

Dec 31, 2017 9:58 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi tweets: "The final #MannKiBaat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st."

Dec 31, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two events -- 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations on Sunday, and the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 1 -- via video conferencing. The PM will deliver the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, via video conference on December 31.

Dec 31, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has made elaborate arrangements in all its 270 booths in the bypoll-bound Bijepur Assembly segment to bring together people to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio (AIR).

Dec 31, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme that PM Modi started with his tenure as has become a popular trend in the nation with Twitter announcing the list of its most trending hashtags in India for 2017 and 'Mann Ki Baat' topping the chart. This was anticipated as the #Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

Dec 31, 2017 9:43 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who takes to the radio on the last Sunday of every month would be making his last radio address of 2017 on December 31. In his last such address, the Prime Minister had touched upon issues such as terrorism apart from an appeal to farmers to use healthier options for farming. 

Dec 31, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

39TH EDITION | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly start addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast programme, Mann ki Baat. The 39th edition of the programme will start at 11am on Sunday. The radio programme will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan along with other social media handles of the Prime Minister. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

